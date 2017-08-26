Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Ruled out for remainder of game

Edelman (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of the game, Mike Reiss of ESPN reports.

There's still no word on the severity of Edelman's injury. Further information should be available in the following days once the receiver undergoes a more thorough evaluation.

