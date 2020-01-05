Patriots' Julian Edelman: Rushes for score in playoff loss
Edelman caught three of his five targets for 30 yards in the team's Wild-Card Round loss to the Titans. He added two rushes for 12 yards and a score.
Edelman was uncharacteristically quiet, out-targeted by N'Keal Harry and logging only the fourth most receiving yards on the team. It's unclear how much nagging shoulder and knee injuries derailed his performance, but Edelman had an untimely drop early in the third quarter that stalled an otherwise promising drive. Though he is signed through the 2021 season, there is an an out in Edelman's contract that would allow the Patriots to cut him and incur just $2.7 million in dead cap. That said, Edelman's future with the team could be linked to quarterback Tom Brady's pending decision to re-sign with the team, retire or sign elsewhere.
