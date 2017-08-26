Patriots' Julian Edelman: Saturday MRI on tap
Edelman is slated to undergo an MRI on Saturday to assess the damage in his right knee, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
At this stage, it is suspected that that Patriots' starting wideout suffered a torn ACL, but we'll await confirmation of that outcome, either way, pending the results of his medical exams Saturday. The 31-year-old is coming off a 2016 season in which he logged 98 catches for 1,106 yards and three TDs. While the on-field chemistry that Edelman enjoys with QB Tom Brady can't be easily replicated, the Patriots do have the depth and specific personnel required to adequately cope with this potential season-ending situation. In such a scenario, Chris Hogan and Brandin Cooks would likely be in line for added targets, while Danny Amendola, who can do some damage out of the slot, would profile as an option in deeper PPR formats.
