Patriots' Julian Edelman: Scores key touchdown in Week 12 win

Edelman (ankle) caught four of five targets for 84 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 27-13 win over the Jets.

Edelman's 21-yard touchdown broke a 13-13 tie with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter. He's eclipsed 50 yards in six of seven games played this season and has three touchdowns to boot, so roll Edelman out with confidence against the Vikings in Week 13.