Patriots' Julian Edelman: Set to play
Edelman (chest), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, is in line to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After picking up the chest injury in the Week 3 win over the Jets, Edelman proceeded to play all but three of the Patriots' offensive snaps in last Sunday's win over the Bills, finishing with four receptions for 30 yards on seven targets. Though the injury resulted in Edelman's practice time being limited this week, he's not expected to have his workload managed so long as the contest with Washington is competitive.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Another limited practice session•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Logs limited practice Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Quiet in Week 4 win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Plans to play•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 5.
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...