Patriots' Julian Edelman: Set to play

Edelman (chest), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Redskins, is in line to play, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After picking up the chest injury in the Week 3 win over the Jets, Edelman proceeded to play all but three of the Patriots' offensive snaps in last Sunday's win over the Bills, finishing with four receptions for 30 yards on seven targets. Though the injury resulted in Edelman's practice time being limited this week, he's not expected to have his workload managed so long as the contest with Washington is competitive.