Patriots' Julian Edelman: Set to sit Thursday

Edelman is not expected to play in Thursday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, the Boston Herald reports.

Edelman has a tendency to take a pounding when he plays, so there's no need to expose him to an abundance of preseason reps. The 31-year-old is coming off a 2016 season in which he caught 98 passes for 1,106 yards and three TDs in 16 games, numbers that made him a PPR stalwart. Looking ahead to the coming season, he should maintain a fairly high-volume role in the New England offense, but with so many mouths to feed, including speedy new wideout Brandin Cooks and rejuvenated tight end Rob Gronkowski, Edelman's weekly upside is a tad hard to peg when all of his talented teammates are healthy.

