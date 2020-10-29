Edelman underwent a precautionary procedure Thursday to address a chronic knee injury and is expected to miss "some period of time," Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

While a formal timeline for Edelman's return hasn't been established, both Schefter and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network are reporting that the wideout won't be available for at least Sunday's game against the Bills. Additionally, N'Keal Harry is iffy this week due to a concussion, leaving Damiere Byrd, Jakobi Meyers and Gunner Olszewski as the Patriots' healthiest options at wide receiver. The knee issue has reportedly been bothering Edelman all season, and the combination of the injury and the quarterback change from Tom Brady to Cam Newton has resulted in a dramatic decline in the slot man's production. Aside from a blowup performance Week 2 in Seattle (eight receptions for 179 yards), Edelman hasn't surpassed five catches or 60 receiving yards in any of the Patriots' other five games.