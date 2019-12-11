Patriots' Julian Edelman: Sits out practice Wednesday

Edelman's (shoulder) absence from practice Wednesday is being referred to as a case of "load management" by Jeff Howe of The Athletic.

Per Michael Giardi of NFL Network, Edelman has dealt with chest/rib and shoulder injuries this season and "came up limping during the final quarter" of this past Sunday's loss to the Chiefs. It's therefore not a surprise that the Patriots are inclined to manage his practice reps down the stretch, but at this stage there's nothing to suggest that the team's top pass-catcher is in danger of missing this weekend's contest against the Bengals.