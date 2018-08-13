Patriots' Julian Edelman: Slows down late in practice
Edelman (suspension) didn't appear to be running full-go on his last couple of reps during team drills at Monday's practice, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Given Edelman's typically all-out style of play, Reiss views this nugget as noteworthy, in that "something seemed to be holding (Edelman) back" on those final practice reps Monday. The wideout -- who is bouncing back from an ACL injury that cost him the 2017 season -- was on the field for 16 snaps in this past Thursday's preseason opener against Washington. He was not targeted in the contest, but the mere fact that Edelman was out there in the first week of the preseason suggests that by the time he's eligible to return to action following the completion of his four-game suspension, he should ready to roll. That is of course precluding any significant injury setbacks in the meantime.
