Patriots' Julian Edelman: Snags Super Bowl MVP honors

Edelman brought in 10 of 12 targets for 141 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. He also rushed once for eight yards and returned two punts for two yards.

Edelman was the no-brainer choice for Super Bowl MVP honors on a remarkable night where he constantly seemed to befuddle the Rams' secondary. The shifty veteran became the seventh wide receiver in NFL history to garner the award, and the second one in franchise history alongside Deion Branch. Seven of the receptions and 93 of Edelman's yards came in the first half, but he provided his game-long 27-yard reception on the first possession of the third quarter. Having put a sensational cap on a season that began with a long-forgotten four-game suspension -- and having missed the 2017 campaign due to an ACL tear -- Edelman will look forward to his first full season since 2016 when the Patriots begin defense of their sixth Super Bowl title next September.