Patriots' Julian Edelman: Snags Super Bowl MVP honors
Edelman brought in 10 of 12 targets for 141 yards in the Patriots' 13-3 win over the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday. He also rushed once for eight yards and returned two punts for two yards.
Edelman was the no-brainer choice for Super Bowl MVP honors on a remarkable night where he constantly seemed to befuddle the Rams' secondary. The shifty veteran became the seventh wide receiver in NFL history to garner the award, and the second one in franchise history alongside Deion Branch. Seven of the receptions and 93 of Edelman's yards came in the first half, but he provided his game-long 27-yard reception on the first possession of the third quarter. Having put a sensational cap on a season that began with a long-forgotten four-game suspension -- and having missed the 2017 campaign due to an ACL tear -- Edelman will look forward to his first full season since 2016 when the Patriots begin defense of their sixth Super Bowl title next September.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Totals 96 receiving yards•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Moves to second in playoff catches•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Finishes strong•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Paces passing game in win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Strong effort in Week 15 loss•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Gets into end zone Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Super Bowl 53 Fantasy football rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Super Bowl LIII
-
2019 NFL Playoff Challenge best lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Recapping AFC and NFC Championship Games
Jamey Eisenberg looks at the AFC and NFC Championship Games to see who improved -- or hurt...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge strategy, picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Conference Championship Injury Report
We should have all four teams at full strength for Sunday's games,n with the injury report...
-
Optimal Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the championship...