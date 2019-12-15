Patriots' Julian Edelman: Status hinges on pregame workout
Edelman (shoulder/knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, will put in a pregame workout early in the day before the Patriots decide on his status, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
The standout slot man has suited up in all 13 of the Patriots' games to date, despite carrying injury designations into most of those contests. Edelman's availability appears shakier compared to previous weeks, but if he completes the workout without incident, he should get the green light to play and likely wouldn't face any restrictions with his snap count. Edelman hasn't seen his performance suffer much as a result of playing hurt; he's garnered double-digit targets in each of the last eight games, registering 61 catches for 674 yards and four touchdowns during that span while also throwing for another score.
