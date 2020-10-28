Edelman (knee) was limited at practice Wednesday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

The Patriots continue to manage Edelman's practice reps, so we're not concerned about his availability for Sunday's game against the Bills. That said, whether it's a product of being banged up or a byproduct of QB Cam Newton's recent struggles, Edelman's production of late has dipped to the point that starting him in PPR formats this week isn't necessarily a slam-dunk.

