Edelman (illness/knee) has been removed from the reserve COVID-19 list, but remains on IR, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
This past Sunday, ESPN's Adam Schefter noted that Edelman was "still a couple of weeks" away from returning to the field. With that in mind, the receiver still has his sights set on playing again down the stretch, but such an outcome is not imminent.
