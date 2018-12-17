Patriots' Julian Edelman: Strong effort in Week 15 loss
Edelman brought in seven of 11 targets for 90 yards in the Patriots' 17-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.
Edelman paced the Patriots in receptions and receiving yardage, and his 34-yard grab coming out of the two-minute warning set New England up at the Steelers' 35-yard line. However, Tom Brady could only muster a trio of short completions to James White the rest of the way, with his final pass intended for Edelman near the goal line on fourth down failing to connect. From an individual perspective, it was another strong performance for the veteran wideout, and he's now racked up 16 receptions and a touchdown on 23 targets over the last pair of contests. He'll look to keep his productive run during fantasy postseason going against the Bills in Week 16.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Gets into end zone Sunday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Catches three passes•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Scores key touchdown in Week 12 win•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Practices fully•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Present for practice•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Avoids serious injury•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 reactions and early waivers
Week 15 Sunday was filled with heroics and heartbreak, especially from running backs. Dave...
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15