Patriots' Julian Edelman: Strong effort in Week 15 loss

Edelman brought in seven of 11 targets for 90 yards in the Patriots' 17-10 loss to the Steelers on Sunday.

Edelman paced the Patriots in receptions and receiving yardage, and his 34-yard grab coming out of the two-minute warning set New England up at the Steelers' 35-yard line. However, Tom Brady could only muster a trio of short completions to James White the rest of the way, with his final pass intended for Edelman near the goal line on fourth down failing to connect. From an individual perspective, it was another strong performance for the veteran wideout, and he's now racked up 16 receptions and a touchdown on 23 targets over the last pair of contests. He'll look to keep his productive run during fantasy postseason going against the Bills in Week 16.