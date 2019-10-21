Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suiting up Monday

Edelman (chest) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Jets.

As expected, Edelman will continue play through his chest injury. He's in line to handle plenty of looks from QB Tom Brady on Monday, after seeing a whopping 15 targets (which resulted in nine catches for 113 yards) in a Week 6 win over the Giants.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories