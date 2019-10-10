Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suiting up Thursday

Edelman (chest) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Giants.

The same applies to Josh Gordon (knee), who was also listed as questionable for the contest. With Phillip Dorsett (hamstring) unavailable, Edelman and Gordon could be busy Thursday night, while Jakobi Meyers seems destined to work in a complementary role. Through five games, Edelman leads the Patriots in catches (29), targets (41) and receiving yards (336), to go along with a pair of TDs. As long as he can stay on the field, the slot ace will continue to see enough volume to remain a viable fantasy lineup option.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories