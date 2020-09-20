Edelman (knee) is listed as active Sunday in Seattle.
As expected, Edelman will be available to the Patriots' pass game Week 2. In the team's season-opening win against the Dolphins, he played just 58 percent of the offensive snaps but managed to be targeted by Cam Newton on seven of his 19 passes. If Edelman increases one or both of those shares, he'll augment his PPR value even further in his football life without Tom Brady.
