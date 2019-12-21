Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up against the Bills

Edelman (knee/shoulder) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Bills.

As expected, Edelman will tough it out in Saturday's AFC East matchup featuring the 11-3 Patriots and 10-4 Bills. His playing time share took a bit of a dip (he logged 40 of a possible 65 snaps) in Week's 15 win over the Bengals, so it remains to be seen if New England's productive pass catcher -- who recent reports have indicated has been dealing with some tendon damage in his left knee -- will be any closer to full strength this weekend. As long as he's able to remain on the field, however, Edelman will continue to profile as QB Tom Brady's most trusted target.

