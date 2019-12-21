Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up against the Bills
Edelman (knee/shoulder) is listed as active for Saturday's game against the Bills.
As expected, Edelman will tough it out in Saturday's AFC East matchup featuring the 11-3 Patriots and 10-4 Bills. His playing time share took a bit of a dip (he logged 40 of a possible 65 snaps) in Week's 15 win over the Bengals, so it remains to be seen if New England's productive pass catcher -- who recent reports have indicated has been dealing with some tendon damage in his left knee -- will be any closer to full strength this weekend. As long as he's able to remain on the field, however, Edelman will continue to profile as QB Tom Brady's most trusted target.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited to begin Week 16 prep•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Dealing with tendon damage to knee•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Held to nine yards in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...