Edelman (knee) is listed as active for Monday night's game against the Chiefs.
Though Edelman has been limited in all but one of the Patriots' practices this season, he's been able to suit up for all three of the team's games to date, and it's no surprise that he'll continue to play through the knee issue he's been managing in that span. With starting QB Cam Newton on the team's reserve/COVID-19 list, Edelman is slated to catch passes from Brian Hoyer on Monday. It's a scenario that carries less obvious fantasy upside than working with Newton does, but Edelman should nonetheless serve as one of Hoyer's primary targets in Week 4.
