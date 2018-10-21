Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday

Edelman (heel) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Bears.

As expected, Edelman is available Sunday and he'll remain a key target for QB Tom Brady, in particular with tight end Rob Gronkowski (who leads the Patriots with 405 receiving yards) sidelined with a back injury. In his two games since returning from a four-game suspension, Edelman has caught 11 of his 16 targets for 111 yards and a TD, while re-establishing his fantasy utility, notably in PPR formats, in the process.

