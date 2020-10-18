Edelman (knee) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
As expected, Edelman is a go Sunday and his Week 6 fantasy prospects should be bolstered by the return of starting QB Cam Newton, who came off the Patriots' reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday following a one-game absence. Edelman has yet to score a TD through his first four games this season, but he retains PPR utility by staying steadily involved in the team's passing attack, with his 30 targets having yielded 18 catches for 294 yards.
