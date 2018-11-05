Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday night

Edelman (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Packers.

Edelman played 96.1 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps in Week 8 and assuming no setbacks Sunday night, he should see a steady flow of targets as QB Tom Brady's most trusted receiving option in a passing attack minus star tight end Rob Gronkowski.

