Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up Sunday night
Edelman (ankle) is listed as active for Sunday night's game against the Packers.
Edelman played 96.1 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps in Week 8 and assuming no setbacks Sunday night, he should see a steady flow of targets as QB Tom Brady's most trusted receiving option in a passing attack minus star tight end Rob Gronkowski.
