Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up versus Titans

Edelman (knee/shoulder) is listed as active for Saturday's playoff game against the Titans.

Edelman has been banged up of late, but there's wasn't much doubt that he'd tough things out in the Patriots' playoff opener. As QB Tom Brady's most trusted target, Edelman figures to see his share of looks in the passing game Saturday night, in the absence of any in-game setbacks.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories