Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suspension stands

Edeleman's appeal of his four-game suspension was denied Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Edelman's appeal was largely centered around the fact that the substance for which he tested positive was not recognized by the league's testers. Thus, he was believed to have somewhat of a shot of succeeding. However, the league's ruling has been upheld and the veteran pass-catcher will be forced to miss the first four games of the season. He is returning from a torn ACL suffered last preseason, but his regular participation throughout the Patriots' offseason program, OTAs and minicamp suggest he is on track for a healthy start to the year. Chris Hogan now figures to be the team's temporary No. 1 receiver for the first four games of the season, while Jordan Matthews (knee), Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt (hamstring), and Cordarrelle Patterson will all presumably compete for snaps.