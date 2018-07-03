Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suspension stands
Edeleman's appeal of his four-game suspension was denied Tuesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Edelman's appeal was largely centered around the fact that the substance for which he tested positive was not recognized by the league's testers. Thus, he was believed to have somewhat of a shot of succeeding. However, the league's ruling has been upheld and the veteran pass-catcher will be forced to miss the first four games of the season. He is returning from a torn ACL suffered last preseason, but his regular participation throughout the Patriots' offseason program, OTAs and minicamp suggest he is on track for a healthy start to the year. Chris Hogan now figures to be the team's temporary No. 1 receiver for the first four games of the season, while Jordan Matthews (knee), Malcolm Mitchell (knee), Phillip Dorsett, Kenny Britt (hamstring), and Cordarrelle Patterson will all presumably compete for snaps.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Ready for appeal hearing•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Faces four-game suspension•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Takes part in team drills•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Continues to progress•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Back on the field•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Goes through workout Tuesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picking No. 1 in PPR
It's OK to start your PPR draft with three running backs. It may even be advisable if you have...
-
Picking No. 2 in PPR
Picking from No. 2 overall in PPR is a piece of cake -- you'll start with either Todd Gurley...
-
Picking No. 3 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 3 overall spot in a PPR league,...
-
Picking No. 4 in PPR
PPR isn't Ezekiel Elliott's best format, but if he's there for you at No. 4 you shouldn't pass...
-
Picking No. 5 in PPR
Picking fifth overall in a PPR league puts Steelers receiver Antonio Brown -- and his unbelievably...
-
Picking No. 6 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team from the No. 6 overall spot in a PPR league,...