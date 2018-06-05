Patriots' Julian Edelman: Takes part in team drills
Edelmen (knee) was seen participating in team drills on Tuesday, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.
This is the first time that Edelmen has participated in team drills in practice sessions that were open to the media this offseason, and it's certainly a huge step in the right direction for the wideout as the team opened up their mandatory minicamp. The Patriots will likely continue to ease their top wideout back into the swing of things as the offseason progresses, but all signs are pointing to Edelman being ready to take on a large workload at the start of the 2018 season.
