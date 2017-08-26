Play

Patriots' Julian Edelman: Team suspects torn ACL; MRI on Sunday

The Patriots suspect Edelman tore his ACL in Friday's preseason game against the Lions, but have an MRI scheduled for Sunday in order to determine the full extent of the injury, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Edelman went down in a non-contact situation after his knee buckled in the first quarter of Friday's contest. The Patriots have a plethora of capable wide receivers behind the veteran, so it remains to be seen how their roles will be affected should an ACL tear ultimately be confirmed. Expect more clarity on the situation following Sunday's MRI.

