Patriots' Julian Edelman: Tending to broken thumb

Edelman is reportedly recovering from a broken left thumb but is expected to be ready to play in the Patriots' regular-season opener Sept. 8 versus the Steelers, sources tell Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

According to Rapoport, Edelman sustained the injury approximately three weeks ago while playing catch during a workout. Per Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal, Edelman was spotted on the sideline at Thursday's training-camp session without a cast on his left thumb, signaling that he's already made some meaningful progress in his recovery from the injury. While the Patriots will likely exercise caution with Edelman and may even hold him out of the entire preseason, his usage during the exhibition slate probably would have been limited even if the veteran wasn't dealing with an injury. Assuming he hits no unexpected snags in his recovery over the next few weeks, Edelman should be locked into his familiar high-volume role in the New England passing attack once again in 2019, with his fantasy value getting its usual spike in PPR formats.