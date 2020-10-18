Edelman (knee) caught two of six targets for eight yards and completed both of his passing attempts for 38 yards in Sunday's 18-12 loss to Denver.

Edelman was largely a non-factor as a receiver while playing through a knee injury, but the former Kent State quarterback provided a spark in the passing game with passes of 22 yards to James White and 16 yards to Cam Newton on the Patriots' final possession. Coach Bill Belichick reached deep into his bag of tricks with the Patriots in search of the go-ahead touchdown in the final minutes, but the drive ultimately stalled at Denver's 24-yard line despite Edelman's contributions. The veteran will hope to take on a larger receiving role in Week 7 against the 49ers.