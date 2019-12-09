Patriots' Julian Edelman: Tops 100 scrimmage yards in loss
Edelman caught eight of 12 targets for 95 yards and a touchdown and added eight yards on one carry in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chiefs.
He was the Patriots' top offensive weapon in the game by far, and James White was the only other player to reach 60 scrimmage yards or see more than four targets on the afternoon. Edelman reached 1,000 receiving yards for the third time in his career with this performance, and he's now 97 yards shy of eclipsing the career-high 1,106 yards he recorded in 2016 -- a mark he could easily reach in Week 15 on the road against the hapless Bengals.
