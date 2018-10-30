Patriots' Julian Edelman: Tops century mark versus Bills
Edelman caught nine of 10 targets for 104 yards in Monday night's 25-6 win over the Bills.
Edelman's team-leading yardage total included a clutch, 26-yard reception on third down to begin the fourth quarter. That play not only helped set up a New England touchdown to extend its lead, but also gave Edelman his longest gain through four appearances this season. Although his two-game touchdown streak was snapped, Monday was still Edelman's best performance thus far. He'll now look forward to Week 9's meeting with the Packers.
