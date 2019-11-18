Patriots' Julian Edelman: Tosses TD pass in win
Edelman caught five of 10 targets for 53 yards and completed his only pass for a 15-yard touchdown to Phillip Dorsett in Sunday's 17-10 win over the Eagles.
The third-quarter toss was Edelman's first ever regular-season passing TD and accounted for the Pats' only touchdown of the day, although the receiver is 5-for-6 as a passer in his career when Bill Belichick decides to dial up a trick play -- including a 51-yard score to Danny Amendola in the 2014 playoffs. Edelman's catches, targets and yards also led the team Sunday, and he remains on pace for his first 100-reception season since 2013.
