Patriots' Julian Edelman: Totals 96 receiving yards

Edelman caught seven of 10 targets for 96 yards during Sunday's 37-31 overtime win over the Cheifs.

Edelman was quiet through the early stages, but he made several big plays late in regulation and in overtime to boost his overall line. After leading the team in targets, catches and receiving yardage, the veteran now has 16 catches (on 23 targets) for 247 yards through a pair of playoff games to this point. Edelman will be a key cog in the passing attack once again in the Super Bowl against a Rams team that has been vulnerable to opposing wideouts this season.