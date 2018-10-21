Patriots' Julian Edelman: Touchdowns in two straight
Edelman (heel) caught five of eight targets for 36 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 38-31 win over the Bears.
Edelman refused to go down en route to a nine-yard touchdown on the opening drive, but he was relatively quiet thereafter. He's hit the ground running since returning from a four-game doping ban, racking up 16 catches for 147 yards and two touchdowns in three appearances. James White (10 targets), Edelman (eight), Josh Gordon (seven) and Chris Hogan (seven) were Tom Brady's favorite targets with tight end Rob Gronkowski (ankle/back) sidelined, and those four should all play major roles against the Bills in Week 8, especially if Gronk's unable to make his return.
