Patriots' Julian Edelman: Travels with team to Cincy

Edelman (knee/shoulder) traveled with the team to Cincinnati on Saturday, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

This was expected, as the Patriots have merely been managing the veteran receiver's workload during practice. All reports seem to indicate Edelman will be ready to go for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, although fantasy owners should still check his status prior to the team's 1 p.m. ET kickoff.

