Patriots' Julian Edelman: Under evaluation for head injury

Edelman went to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury during Saturday's game against the Bills, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.

Edelman took on a Bills defender head-on in the third quarter and was called for offensive pass interference in the process. He remained on the turf for a spell before attempting to play through it, but eventually he underwent an examination in the blue sideline tent. If he's indeed diagnosed with a concussion, he'll be subject to the league's protocol for head injuries in order to return to the field.

