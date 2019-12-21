Patriots' Julian Edelman: Under evaluation for head injury
Edelman went to the locker room to be evaluated for a head injury during Saturday's game against the Bills, Albert Breer of TheMMQB.com reports.
Edelman took on a Bills defender head-on in the third quarter and was called for offensive pass interference in the process. He remained on the turf for a spell before attempting to play through it, but eventually he underwent an examination in the blue sideline tent. If he's indeed diagnosed with a concussion, he'll be subject to the league's protocol for head injuries in order to return to the field.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Suits up against the Bills•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Expected to play Saturday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Listed as questionable for Week 16•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Remains limited Wednesday•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Limited to begin Week 16 prep•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Dealing with tendon damage to knee•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Week 16 injuries: Minny issue
Mike Boone, Fantasy Football hero?! Dave Richard keeps tabs on the latest with the Vikings...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, advice, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 16.
-
Week 16 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 16 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 16 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 16 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 16 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...