Edelman (knee) wants to continue his career but is 'still trying to see if he is healthy enough to be out there for the 2021 season,' Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport said that Edelman is progressing in his rehab process and wants to play in 2021, but that 'no decision has been made yet' about whether or not his knee injury will allow him to suit up. Edelman only played six games in 2020 before landing on IR, and though he was designated for return mid-December, he never progressed enough in his recovery to make his way back to the active roster. The Patriots also have a potential out from Edelman's contract this offseason, as cutting him would only result in a $2.7 million dead cap hit. Next season will mark Edelman's age-35 campaign.