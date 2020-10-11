Edelman (knee) and the Patriots will have a bye in Week 5 following the postponement of Monday's scheduled game against the Broncos, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the New England-Denver contest is now in line to be played next Sunday, Oct. 18, though at this stage rescheduling details have yet to be officially announced by the NFL. Edelman had been listed as questionable for the Week 5 contest, but the postponement should put him on track to be available if the Patriots do in fact host the Broncos next Sunday.