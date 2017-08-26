Patriots' Julian Edelman: Will miss 2017 season

An MRI Saturday has confirmed that Edelman tore the ACL in his right knee, which means he will miss the 2017 season in its entirety as a result, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Edelman and quarterback Tom Brady shared an on-field chemistry that will not be easily replicated. However, the Patriots do have the depth and specific personal needed to adequately deal with this situation. Brandin Cooks and Chris Hogan will both presumably to be in line for additional targets, while Danny Amendola figures to see an increased role out of the slot, which profiles him as an option in deeper PPR formats. Edelman, at 31-years-old, will now look to bounce back in the 2018 season.