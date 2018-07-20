Patriots' Julian Edelman: Won't appeal in court

Edelman will not appeal his four-game suspension in federal court, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Edelman's appeal to the NFL was denied in early July, and it sounds like he wouldn't have any real chance for success suing the league in court. Coming back from a torn ACL suffered last August, the 32-year-old wide receiver is allowed to participate in training camp and the preseason. He took part in some team drills during OTAs and June minicamp, potentially setting him up for full participation Thursday at the outset of training camp. Edelman can make his regular-season debut Oct. 4 against the Colts.

