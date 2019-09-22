Patriots' Julian Edelman: X-Ray results encouraging
Edelman suffered a rib injury Sunday against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
At first glance, it looked like Edelman may have suffered a shoulder injury, but then the Patriots officially deemed his issue a chest injury. In any case, the report notes encouragingly that Edelman underwent X-Rays to evaluate his condition, and they yielded favorable results.
More News
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Won't return to Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Exits game with chest injury•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Exits Sunday's game•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Four catches in Brown's debut•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Leads team in targets•
-
Patriots' Julian Edelman: Possible role reduction•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
Week 3 Injuries: Mack, Hilton questions
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Marquee matchup
You want as much exposure to this week's Ravens-Chiefs game as possible, and that's where Jamey...