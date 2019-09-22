Patriots' Julian Edelman: X-Ray results encouraging

Edelman suffered a rib injury Sunday against the Jets, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

At first glance, it looked like Edelman may have suffered a shoulder injury, but then the Patriots officially deemed his issue a chest injury. In any case, the report notes encouragingly that Edelman underwent X-Rays to evaluate his condition, and they yielded favorable results.

