Patriots' Justin Bethel: Quickly signed Tuesday
The Patriots signed Bethel to an undisclosed contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Bethel was let go by the Ravens on Monday in order to gain a compensatory draft pick, and found a new team quickly. Widely considered one of the best special team's players in the league, Bethel has tallied six tackles and a fumble recovery this season. He'll like assume a depth role on defense, and will be a special teams mainstay for the Patriots.
More News
-
Justin Bethel: Released by Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Justin Bethel: Signs with Baltimore•
-
Falcons' Justin Bethel: Spurs special teams improvement•
-
Falcons' Justin Bethel: Clear of injury designation•
-
Falcons' Justin Bethel: Limited in practice Friday•
-
Falcons' Justin Bethel: Listed on Thursday's injury report•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Cut List
Not sure if you should say goodbye to a disappointing player on your roster? Our Cut List shows...
-
Week 8 Waivers: Injury replacements
With big-names dealing with injuries, there's no shortage of options on the waiver wire in...
-
Scouting the top waiver RBs
There are plenty of running backs worth targeting on waivers in Week 8, and CBS Sports NFL...
-
Injury reaction: Kerryon Johnson on IR
Kerryon Johnson's season looks likely to end again with a knee injury and a trip to IR. Here's...
-
Week 8 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Trade fallout: New No. 1s for DEN, SF
The 49ers acquire Emmanuel Sanders from the Broncos to fill a glaring need on a 6-0 team. Here's...