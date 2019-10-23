Play

The Patriots signed Bethel to an undisclosed contract Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Bethel was let go by the Ravens on Monday in order to gain a compensatory draft pick, and found a new team quickly. Widely considered one of the best special team's players in the league, Bethel has tallied six tackles and a fumble recovery this season. He'll like assume a depth role on defense, and will be a special teams mainstay for the Patriots.

