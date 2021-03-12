Bethel signed a 3-year, $6 million deal with the Patriots on Friday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Bethel spent the past two seasons with the team, where he compiled 20 tackles (18 solo) throughout his 25 games. The special teams player will likely resume his depth role and aim to surpass his zero pass breakups from his 2020 campaign
More News
-
Patriots' Justin Bethel: Quickly lands with New England•
-
Justin Bethel: Released by Baltimore•
-
Ravens' Justin Bethel: Signs with Baltimore•
-
Falcons' Justin Bethel: Spurs special teams improvement•
-
Falcons' Justin Bethel: Clear of injury designation•
-
Falcons' Justin Bethel: Limited in practice Friday•