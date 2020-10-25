Patriots' Justin Herron: Injures ankle Sunday By RotoWire Staff Oct 25, 2020 at 7:38 pm ET1 min read Herron sustained an ankle injury during Sunday's 33-6 loss to the 49ers.Herron wasn't able to retake the field Sunday, and the severity of his injury remains at this time. The Patriots will hope to get the rookie sixth-round pick back against the Bills on Nov. 1. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.