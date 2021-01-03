Herron (ankle) is considered questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Zack Cox of NESN.com reports.

New England's offensive line has surrendered three sacks as the contest continues late into the fourth quarter, but Cam Newton is enjoying his first multi-passing TD performance of the year with the Patriots carrying a two-possession lead. Should Herron prove unable to return, Jermaine Eluemunor may shift over from right tackle to fill the void on the blindside. Otherwise, Korey Cunningham could be in line for an opportunity at left tackle.