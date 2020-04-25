Play

Patriots' Justin Rohrwasser: Grabbed by Pats in fifth round

The Patriots selected Rohrwasser in the fifth round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 159th overall.

Following the release of longtime kicker Stephen Gostkowski (hip) and 2019 stand-in Nick Folk, Rohrwasser now joins New England as the sole placekicker on the team's roster. He converted 18 of 21 field-goal attempts in 2019 with Marshall.

