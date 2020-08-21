Rohrwasser has not attempted a single kick in the Patriots' last four practices, Mark Daniels of The Providence Journal reports.

Rohrwasser went three-for-five on kicks in Monday's session but since then has been restricted to solo work before practice starts. When asked about his recent inactivity, neither head coach Bill Belichick nor special teams coach Cam Achord offered a concrete explanation. With Rohrwasser listed as the only kicker on New England's current roster, the rookie fifth-rounder's situation should certainly be worthwhile to monitor in the near future.