The Patriots signed Rohrwasser to a reserve/future contract Monday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.
Nick Folk ended up taking over and dominating for the Patriots this year, so Rohrwasser -- a rookie fifth-round pick out of Marshall -- never moved up from the practice squad. Robert Aguayo also signed a reserve/future deal with the Patriots on Monday. Rohrwasser and Aguayo may be the main contestants for the starting kicker role in 2021 if Folk -- a 37-year-old pending free agent -- doesn't return.