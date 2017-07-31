Maye signed with the Patriots on Sunday, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

The former Minnesota standout will face the tough task of making the New England roster this summer. Unless he's able to turn some heads, Maye will likely function as another body as the team preps its usual bunch for the regular season.

