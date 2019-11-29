Play

Forbath signed with the Patriots on Friday.

It was reported Thursday that Forbath was expected to join the Patriots, and that's exactly what happened Friday. Forbath will assume the team's kicking duties from Nick Folk, who underwent an appendectomy recently and was released in the corresponding roster move. Forbath's first appearance with the Patriots will come Sunday against a Texans team that allowed its opponents to average just one made field goal per game over its last seven contests.

