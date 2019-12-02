Forbath connected on a 23-yard field goal and one of two extra-point tries in Sunday's 28-22 loss to the Texans.

After the Patriots cut Nick Folk (abdomen) on Friday, Forbath geared up as the team's fourth kicker of the year. Forbath opened the scoring with a field goal on the Patriots' first offensive drive, but he missed an extra point in the third quarter. For now, Forbath will remain with the team ahead of Week 14's clash against the Chiefs.